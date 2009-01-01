Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI with good RPM's but low top speed #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 158 ZXI with good RPM's but low top speed I have 1100zxi with a 900 engine.



The engine was rebuilt with good compression. The ski has the 148mm pump from the 1100 but the impeller was repitched for the 900.



After a ton of tuning, the max RPM's are showing as 7100 on the factory tac.



I found that I am only hitting 43 MPH by using a phone app.



I think I need to have the pitch increased a bit. I think it should be close to 53 MPH. How much of a pitch change would be required ? Would the change drop the RPM's too much? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules