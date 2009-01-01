I have 1100zxi with a 900 engine.

The engine was rebuilt with good compression. The ski has the 148mm pump from the 1100 but the impeller was repitched for the 900.

After a ton of tuning, the max RPM's are showing as 7100 on the factory tac.

I found that I am only hitting 43 MPH by using a phone app.

I think I need to have the pitch increased a bit. I think it should be close to 53 MPH. How much of a pitch change would be required ? Would the change drop the RPM's too much?