|
|
-
ZXI with good RPM's but low top speed
I have 1100zxi with a 900 engine.
The engine was rebuilt with good compression. The ski has the 148mm pump from the 1100 but the impeller was repitched for the 900.
After a ton of tuning, the max RPM's are showing as 7100 on the factory tac.
I found that I am only hitting 43 MPH by using a phone app.
I think I need to have the pitch increased a bit. I think it should be close to 53 MPH. How much of a pitch change would be required ? Would the change drop the RPM's too much?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules