Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New thrust innovation 800/750/650 trim #1 Top Dog Join Date Apr 2007 Location Maine Age 40 Posts 1,317 New thrust innovation 800/750/650 trim A476CCF4-5023-4DDC-8EAE-5CE721CF8A3F.jpegNeed some fast cash to buy a boat 😂thrust innovation freestyle trim setup unused prob use as down trim not sure thought for sxr 800 650sx 750 sx-sxi or x2 we’ll known reputable setup $600 shipped conus. Fits any kawi with 140 mm pump Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules