2 Tigersharks + Aluminum 2-place Triton Trailer, $650

First off, I'm a yami/kawi guy with no interest in parting out Tigersharks, but I'm also the neighborhood "jet ski guy" for 20 years, so...



Neighbor asked me to rid him of these 640 Montegos, so here we are.

Back story:

He bought both and the Triton aluminum trailer about 3 years ago.

Yellow 96 was already a "blown up" parts ski at that time. See pictures. Cylinder was gone. Bottom end rotates nicely. Was making spark when it blew up. Pretty hard for skis to blow up without spark. Good parts ski.

White 97 was running this spring up until the driveshaft seal failed and it took on water. Battery was dead when I got to it a week or so ago. I didn't bother to troubleshoot anything, and I don't plan to. Could be a simple fixer upper or could be a good parts ski. No promises beyond that.

Trailer is an aluminum Triton. Missing one fender, and one bunk came loose from a bracket. Tires hold air. Bearings are smooth. I haven't tested the lights. Has a spare and a tongue wheel. Trailer in this market is worth basically what I'm offering this whole package for. Did I mention that I have no interest in parting out Tigersharks ? If Tigersharks are your thing, well, here ya go.



I'm 30 minutes SW of Milwaukee.



20191003_172619.jpg20191003_175241.jpg20191003_173501.jpg20191003_175253.jpg20191003_175245.jpg20191003_173441.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



