1997 Long Run Single Sea Doo Trailer (Trailer Only). Trailer stored indoors since new. Excellent condition. Vented storage box. Bearing Buddies on the wheel hubs. All electrical works.

California Title / Permanent Tags

Does not include Sea Doo. Trailer Only.

$550 obo

Local Only: OC/LA California or Lake Havasu, AZLong Run Trailer.jpeg