Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 720 water elbow numbers / locations #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 40 Posts 99 720 water elbow numbers / locations I see in my shop manual that the 90* elbows for my cooling system hoses are sized to precisely regulate water flow. Each one has a number designation cast into it. But the manual only lists 2 sizes and not where those sizes are to be located in the system.



So I checked my parts manual to see if I could tell from that. There are 5 elbows in the system with 4 different part numbers listed for them, but the part numbers don't correspond to the casting numbers that are actually on the fittings.



The PO of my boat has screwed pretty much everything else up so I would like to check to make sure my elbows are correctly sized and placed. Can anyone tell me what number goes where? I can see 3 different numbers currently in place but have not contorted myself to see the one hidden up under the edge of the hull at the exhaust outlet yet. According to the parts manual, I should have 4 different numbers where I currently see 3.



1998 Sportster 1800 with dual 720's if that makes a difference.

