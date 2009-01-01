Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1200R Running Rich after Carb Rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location US Age 34 Posts 1 GP1200R Running Rich after Carb Rebuild This is cross posted from over at Green Hulk...



During the off-season last year, I took the opportunity to rebuild the carbs in my 2000 GP1200R. I followed OSB's recipe EXACTLY. I installed aftermarket F/A's (chokes intact) and followed his exact specifications including both jets and adjuster turns and disabling the accel pump. I also did the common return mod and added a primer. Oh, and I installed a holeshot kit at the same time.



I knew that because of my altitude (6000' ASL), I was likely to be rich. I asked for advice on altitude adjustments and got no help. So instead of modifying OSB's recipe, I just decided to follow it knowing that I could be rich and adjust from there. After all, it's better to be rich than lean, right.



Fast forward to the maiden voyage with the new carbs. It was awful. The ski was next to impossible to start and would die unless you sat and played with the throttle. It wouldn't get out of its own way when accelerating and you basically had to chop the throttle until it got up enough in RPM to take off. Even then, performance was poor. According to the dream-o-meter, I lost approximately 11 MPH in top speed from before the carb mods. The death knell came when my wife decided to take it out with her dad on the XL800. About half an hour later, I saw them off in the distance, him towing her. It died on her and she ran the battery dead trying to restart it. The ski hasn't been back out since because I haven't had time to play with it.



I am thinking that I am very, very rich. Is this behavior consistent with running rich? If so, what should I start adjusting first and how much?



