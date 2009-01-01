Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New on this forum from Sweden #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Sweden Age 59 Posts 2 New on this forum from Sweden Hi everybody!



I'm riding a Yamaha FX Cruiser SVHO since three years back. I think the best way to introduce myself is by posting two videos. One from my daily home waters, the Swedish west coast and one from my summer house near a fresh water lake called Vänern, where I also ride a bit.

Oops, only one video accepted. Here comes my local waters.



Join the joyride:



#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Sweden Age 59 Posts 2 Re: New on this forum from Sweden And as technical consequence, here is the second video.



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules