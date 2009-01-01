|
New on this forum from Sweden
Hi everybody!
I'm riding a Yamaha FX Cruiser SVHO since three years back. I think the best way to introduce myself is by posting two videos. One from my daily home waters, the Swedish west coast and one from my summer house near a fresh water lake called Vänern, where I also ride a bit.
Oops, only one video accepted. Here comes my local waters.
Join the joyride:
-
Re: New on this forum from Sweden
And as technical consequence, here is the second video.
