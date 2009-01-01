 New on this forum from Sweden
  Today, 04:11 PM #1
    Per W
    Per W is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Sweden
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2

    New on this forum from Sweden

    Hi everybody!

    I'm riding a Yamaha FX Cruiser SVHO since three years back. I think the best way to introduce myself is by posting two videos. One from my daily home waters, the Swedish west coast and one from my summer house near a fresh water lake called Vänern, where I also ride a bit.
    Oops, only one video accepted. Here comes my local waters.

    Join the joyride:

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:12 PM #2
    Per W
    Per W is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Sweden
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2

    Re: New on this forum from Sweden

    And as technical consequence, here is the second video.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
