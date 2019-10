Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 PP Head Cap Nuts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 45 JS550 PP Head Cap Nuts Hey guys, any reason I couldn't use stainless steel cap bolts from Home Depot? HD has them in the same thread/size for .89 each vs. $5 each through parts suppliers/ebay. What are your thoughts? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules