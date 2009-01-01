HI all!

I'm coming back to the PWC world after 10 yrs with a clean FX-1!! I've always ridden with a short sleeves full body wet suit. However i remember it being annoying when you use it at the beach, getting in and out.

I'm looking to buy a separate neoprene long sleeve t-shirt + neoprene pants, would you recommend this for riding a stand-up jet?

Thanks in advance, can't wait for the weekend, i'm going to be drinking a whole lot of river water :PP