Noob question: Full body wetsuit or shirt + pants?
HI all!
I'm coming back to the PWC world after 10 yrs with a clean FX-1!! I've always ridden with a short sleeves full body wet suit. However i remember it being annoying when you use it at the beach, getting in and out.
I'm looking to buy a separate neoprene long sleeve t-shirt + neoprene pants, would you recommend this for riding a stand-up jet?
Thanks in advance, can't wait for the weekend, i'm going to be drinking a whole lot of river water :PP
