Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Stud removal tool #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,707 Stud removal tool I got tired of double nutting to remove studs a long time ago. I've had this Titan brand removal tool for a couple years and just thought I'd make a short vid to show any other mechanics just how easy the stud removal can be. Especially on a Kawi triple,.....they all have to come out for machine work.

https://youtu.be/PfoiybbDvs0 http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



I would never use a stud puller with an impact unless I had already broken them all loose with a ratchet first but thats just me



1989 Kawasaki JETMATE 750BP swap #3 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,159 Re: Stud removal tool Stud removal Sockets.jpg #4 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,159 Re: Stud removal tool Don't know the brand but have served me well for many years...



Almost 10 years and worth every penny



Originally Posted by josh977



