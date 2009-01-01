Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dual CDK II Tuning Struggles #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Maquoketa Posts 14 Dual CDK II Tuning Struggles 1995 SXi (Silver Big Pin Engine)

Dual CDK II Carbs

Engine rebuilt with +1.5 Wiseco Pistons this spring (150/150)

OEM Crank Seals

Only things not stock are the pistons

Carbs rebuilt this Spring, OEM Kits, Stock Jet Sizes

Carb settings set to stock from the service manual

del rio, TX (Hot!!!) 1,000 ft elevation

27 psi Pop Off in each carb

71718475_410685382951034_5506155220297580544_n.jpg71935021_388447332096515_8709240635929919488_n.jpg72077020_1570769946381248_3143992412305620992_n.jpg72483245_411632709549775_4531757621941633024_n.jpg



I am having trouble eliminating a throttle bog. A smooth application of the throttle will get you up to speed and it has great top end. A punchy application of the throttle will cause a hesitation and can even kill the engine. Engine is in 5-7 hr range since rebuild. I thought I had it tuned perfect when I left Iowa (cooler and 500 ft.) but not in TX. Is this a lean condition or a rich condition. I included pictures of pistons and plugs (not chopped) but I'm not sure if that is helpful. What is going on and how can I fix it?

Just now starting to get a bit of a wash pattern but spark plugs look great! Does it clear up if you open the low speed screws an extra 1/4 turn?



