 Dual CDK II Tuning Struggles
  Today, 07:14 PM #1
    tthede
    tthede
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    Maquoketa
    Posts
    14

    Dual CDK II Tuning Struggles

    1995 SXi (Silver Big Pin Engine)
    Dual CDK II Carbs
    Engine rebuilt with +1.5 Wiseco Pistons this spring (150/150)
    OEM Crank Seals
    Only things not stock are the pistons
    Carbs rebuilt this Spring, OEM Kits, Stock Jet Sizes
    Carb settings set to stock from the service manual
    del rio, TX (Hot!!!) 1,000 ft elevation
    27 psi Pop Off in each carb
    71718475_410685382951034_5506155220297580544_n.jpg71935021_388447332096515_8709240635929919488_n.jpg72077020_1570769946381248_3143992412305620992_n.jpg72483245_411632709549775_4531757621941633024_n.jpg

    I am having trouble eliminating a throttle bog. A smooth application of the throttle will get you up to speed and it has great top end. A punchy application of the throttle will cause a hesitation and can even kill the engine. Engine is in 5-7 hr range since rebuild. I thought I had it tuned perfect when I left Iowa (cooler and 500 ft.) but not in TX. Is this a lean condition or a rich condition. I included pictures of pistons and plugs (not chopped) but I'm not sure if that is helpful. What is going on and how can I fix it?
  Today, 07:25 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,705

    Re: Dual CDK II Tuning Struggles

    Just now starting to get a bit of a wash pattern but spark plugs look great! Does it clear up if you open the low speed screws an extra 1/4 turn?
    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
