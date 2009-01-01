Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 4TEC 3 sensors plastic next to ECM with triangle alternator & under CAM #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Miami Age 35 Posts 17 4TEC 3 sensors plastic next to ECM with triangle alternator & under CAM Hi,



I have a 2006 RXT i bought broken.



I'm putting it back together. I noticed next to the ECM facing towards the back of the RXT, there is a weird plastic that 3 sensors connect to.



I think the middle one is the alternator (triangle connector).



What sensors are to the top & bottom of that plastic that the alternator triangle corrector is in the middle?



Also under the CAM sensor i think goes another connector as well. Which connector clips to the bottom of the CAM sensor. I don't know if it's the TOPS valve sensor or CAM butt something clips to it on the bottom.



You just Need to look in your assembled 4TEC. Pictures help or wires colors will help too.



