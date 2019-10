Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Reinforcing X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Washington Age 26 Posts 18 Reinforcing X2 My X2 has a crack near the intake grate. The ski is undergoing a total overhaul this winter and I will be reinforcing it. Anyone with glassing experience have suggestions for how to approach this fix? I'm debating cutting into the footwells, de-foaming and reinforcing from the inside. But I don't really want to flat deck it

IMG_20191001_194012.jpg

Thanks all, any suggestion would help

750ssxi - my couch

X2 - my build

js440 - my first

650sx - my project

750ss - donar

750ss - donar

750sx - just because #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 615 Re: Reinforcing X2 The first step in any repair, fiberglass or mechanical is to determine what caused the problem.



In the case of fiberglass, if it is a structural crack, caused from impact or something, you need cut away the damaged area.

crack.png

The best way is to do this from the INSIDE of the boat. The cut away section should be about 30-40 times as wide as the thickness of the original material. If the material is 1/8" thick, the cutaway will 4 to 5 inches wide. The cut away section will be deepest at the crack, feathering upward as you move away from the crack. Get as close as you can to the surface without cutting through. If you cut away too much material and cut through the surface, cover those spots with tape to keep your resin from leaking out. You may need to use tape anyway, if the crack will allow resin to leak through. Be sure you get ALL of the dust from the grinding cleaned up, especially in the area to be repaired.



You then cut varying sizes of fiberglass cloth, from small to larger, to fill the cut away area. Cut enough so when they are stacked up, they are equal to original material thickness. If you use woven cloth, change the direction of the weave with each layer. If you use mat, the direction does not really matter.



Then use resin and the cloth to fill the area you cut away. You should not try to fill cut all at one time, put in a couple of layers, let it set up, then add a couple more layers, until you have built up the entire area. Make sure you to not have air bubbles in the layers.



Epoxy resin is stronger than polyester, and typically sets up more quickly if you get the correct kind.



This is not the fastest way to do the repair, but it is the correct way.



Good Luck 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them) #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,576 Re: Reinforcing X2 I used to work at a Yacht building co. and we would use West Systems epoxy resin mixture with cotton fiber mixed in for easy sanding. We used it for every part of the yacht. fiberglass fabrication to gluing hardware into fiberglass to wood applications. They have it available in small amounts for end consumer also.



