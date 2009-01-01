Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 2020 Jet Ski® STX®160 personal watercraft #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,394 Blog Entries 2 2020 Jet Ski® STX®160 personal watercraft New info from Kawasaki:



IGNITE THE FUN.

The all-new 2020 Kawasaki Jet Ski® STX®160 has been thoroughly redesigned and refined to improve comfort, handing, and amenities, while maintaining the legendary performance of the Kawasaki STX line of watercraft.



The Jet Ski STX160 utilizes a new balanced hull, ergonomic riding position, large fuel tank and storage compartment along with several new easy-to-use rider aid functions to create a comfortable and exciting three seat personal watercraft, that appeals to a wide range of riders. The fresh, new styling of the Jet Ski STX160 hull pays homage to its Kawasaki heritage and even shares some design influence from the Jet Ski ®ULTRA® series, but when taking in the whole craft it is clear that it is the an all-new STX® model.



Developed for fun, excitement, and comfort, the Jet Ski STX160 is powered by a DOHC, 16-valve, parallel 4-cylinder, 1498cc engine and when paired with features including a new rear hull, large fuel tank, and electronic cruise control, this creates a perfect choice for touring and, recreation.





Highlights of the 2020 Jet Ski STX160

Highlights of the 2020 Jet Ski STX160 ·





NEW sleek and dynamic styling

sleek and dynamic styling High performance 1,498cc engine

NEW Balanced and responsivehandling hull



Comfortable riding position

Reverse lever positioned on left side

Slide & lift seat rear storage

NEW Electronic cruise control

Electronic cruise control Built-in Flush ports



MSRP



Starting at $9,599

Availability- NOW





Styling

The Jet Ski STX160 features new styling for 2020, improving looks, comfort, and performance. The hull height has been raised and the rear portion of the bumper has been extended. The styling emphasizes flowing lines and spacious feel, while also blending styling cues from the ULTRA series such as the nose grill, all of which helps to create a distinctive style that makes it immediately recognizable as an STX watercraft. The handle area now features a lighter and sharper design by reducing the size of the pad and using colored parts. The bumper is a three-dimensional shape with clean defined edges that blends well with the dynamic feel of the hull. Increased field of vision of the rearward mirror was achieved by widening the viewing angle of the exterior of the lens to a shape that matches the overall design, while significantly reducing the weight. Improved sound comes by way of a new speaker box on the LX model, which provides riders with a clear audio. The shape of the box has been changed to match the image of the hull. The area of the rear platform has been expanded through an extension of the rear pan bar. The LX model is equipped with a two-color tone dedicated deck mat.

Increased comfort was achieved by creating a relaxed riding position, with generous room for riders to bend their knees. When combined with a newly designed seat, cruising and touring are more comfortable than ever before.

The new bodywork efficiently secures space and expands the fuel tank capacity from 16.4 gal to 20.6 gal, giving it the largest capacity in its class. Combined with engine characteristics that allow for excellent fuel efficiency, touring ability is enhanced.



The bodywork was revamped to expand the engine room space. Combined with the use of slide and lift seats, battery access is easy, making tasks from daily inspections to maintenance more efficient.



The reverse lever has been moved to the left side, making it possible to operate the throttle with the right hand and the reverse with the left hand.

A slide and lift system is used to open the rear seat. This allows access to under-seat storage and flush ports without the need to remove the rear seat. The Jet Ski STX160 features an improved step to make re-boarding easier when wakeboarding and swimming. The rear grip has two grip sections for convenient re-boarding.





Engine

The Jet Ski STX160 personal watercraft is powered by a 1498cc DOHC, 16-valve, parallel 4-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. The bore and stroke of the engine are 83 × 69.2 mm, with a compression ratio of 10.6: 1. Pairing a large diameter 60 mm throttle body with an electronic fuel injection system ensures quick, strong power throughout the rpm range. The intake valve diameter measure sizes measure 33.4 mm, while the exhaust valve diameter sizes measure 28.3 mm. A narrow valve angle (Intake at 12 degrees, Exhaust at 13 degrees) allows for an efficient combustion chamber shape. The electroplated all-aluminum cylinders are lightweight, highly durable, and provide excellent heat dissipation. Corrosion-resistant valves were chosen to ensure high reliability that helps to conserve the marine environment. Inwardly tapered piston pins were chosen to reduce the reciprocating weight inertia of the piston.

The front cam drive enables efficient engine intake with a narrow valve angle. Because there is a drive at the front end of the crank, the short, highly rigid crank exhibits high torsional rigidity. The forged crank is supported by five plain bearings and reduces friction loss with a small bearing journal. The silent cam chain reduces mechanical noise. A digital transistor ignition with a timing sensor is installed at the front end of the crankshaft, and it is equipped with an engine speed limiter and K-TRIC (TPS) sensor. The generator and power output are located at the rear of the crank while the camshaft and oil pump drive are located at the front.







A liquid-cooled exhaust manifold with a double wall structure is used for efficient cooling. Two water boxes contribute to reducing exhaust noise and cooling water is pumped from a jet pump. In order to prevent foreign objects from entering the system, a filter is installed at the entrance.



The high-speed jet pump of the Jet Ski STX160 achieves excellent maximum speed and acceleration. It uses an oval-edged three-blade cast stainless steel impeller for powerful acceleration, high thrust efficiency, and low cavitation. Its sturdy stainless-steel blades are less susceptible to damage and help prevent cavitation erosion. The jet pump driveline is equipped with a large rubber coupling to absorb impact loads from powerful engines and reduce driveline noise. The robust drive shaft transfers engine power stably and efficiently. A sealed bearing supports the drive shaft. The cast aluminum steering nozzle efficiently transmits the large engine thrust.



The Jet Ski STX160 utilizes an accelerator position sensor in the throttle lever section, helping to reduce operating load. Using the accelerator lever along with cruise control can reduce the hand fatigue associated with long rides.

The rider can set the engine speed at will using the electronic cruise control and support will be provided for comfortable cruising. On the X and LX models, the speed can be adjusted after being set with the UP/DOWN buttons that are within arms reach.

Another convenient feature found on the Jet Ski STX160 is the one-touch 5 mph mode. This mode is convenient in places where you must avoid causing wake, such as in a marina or bay. Riders can maintain their speed at 5 mph with a single touch.

The Kawasaki Smart Steering® system uses sensors to detect the engine speed, steering status, and throttle opening angle. When the operating conditions are met, it maintains the engine speed necessary for turning and generates propulsion. Even if the throttle is fully closed, it functions when the throttle is suddenly fully closed due to high speeds and does not operate when continuously going at low-speed, such as when docking.



The Jet Ski STX160 can be operated in Smart Learning Operation (SLO) Mode, a function that can keeps the engine output lower than usual. This allows new riders to become familiar with the watercraft. Riders can also make sure they are using fuel efficiency with the Economical Riding Indicator ECO symbol on the meter, which lights up when the system determines that fuel consumption efficiency is excellent.



The Jet Ski STX160 features a system that can clean the engine-cooling path with the engine room closed to help reduce the noise during maintenance.



The Jet Ski STX160 is equipped with an immobilizer function, which helps to deter theft. #2 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,394 Blog Entries 2 Re: 2020 Jet Ski® STX®160 personal watercraft Hull

The hull of the Jet Ski STX160 is made from fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) that produces a light and robust body, which also features an integrated floating cell structure. It also has a high-performance keel line to improve maneuverability and rider control. A sturdy bumper that extends around the entire circumference protects the hull. The large rear platform facilitates re-boarding and allows riders to carry long items such as wakeboards with ease. The automatic siphon bilge system supports water discharge from the engine room during use. The Kawasaki Triple Splash Deflector minimizes the water that splashes on the rider during cruising, allowing for a comfortable riding experience. The fins are installed at the bottom of the bumper that covers the hull surroundings, which improve straight-line stability.



Equipment

The Jet Ski STX160 LX personal watercraft includes the JETSOUND® integrated audio system feature with Bluetooth as standard equipment, and it is available as a Kawasaki Genuine Accessory on the other models. The system consists of an amplifier, an audio controller built into the handle, and two speakers placed under the mirrors. The amplifier is 40 W x 4 channels, 160 W maximum. The speaker ratings are 30 W each. Maximum 60 W x 2. The system is connectable via Bluetooth, USB, and AUX, the USB and AUX ports are installed in the waterproof storage and the controls provided by the audio controller depend on the connection method.

The Jet Ski STX160 is equipped with a large digital meter that uses an LCD display with excellent visibility. A speedometer with a bar graph-type tachometer is located in the center. It displays various information such as a fuel gauge and instantaneous fuel consumption, an hour meter, an outboard water temperature meter, an external temperature meter, maximum speed history, and economic riding indicator. The position of the instrument panel and the design of the ****pit visor ensure excellent visibility.

The Jet Ski STX160 LX model features a luxury seat designed to fit the riders body ergonomically to further improve comfort. Both the Jet Ski STX160 X and LX models feature a new gun-grip handle grip that tapers outward, making it easier to hold when riding in a straight line.

The new hull of the Jet Ski STX160 has increased storage capacity compared to previous model; there is 30.1 gal available for front storage, and 4.4 gal for rear seat storage available. The central storage has a small waterproof compartment and is suitable for storing smartphones. The rear of the hull is equipped with an easy-access rear pocket that is convenient for storing wet towing ropes. Another welcomed addition to the hull is Two Cup holders have been newly installed toward the back of the handle.



COLORS:

The 2020 Jet Ski STX160 is available in Gelcoat Crystal White/Sunbeam Red with the Jet Ski STX160X in Ebony/Riptide Turquoise and the Jet Ski STX160LX available in Ebony/Candy Lime Green.







#3 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,394 Blog Entries 2 Re: 2020 Jet Ski® STX®160 personal watercraft







#4 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,394 Blog Entries 2 Re: 2020 Jet Ski® STX®160 personal watercraft The new JET SKI® STX® 160 LX blends all of the performance of the JET SKI STX 160X with luxury

appointments like the standard JETSOUND audio system, upgraded LXury seat, and two-tone deck mat.



















#5 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,394 Blog Entries 2 Re: 2020 Jet Ski® STX®160 personal watercraft The new JET SKI® STX® 160 X blends all of the performance of the JET SKI STX 160 with upgraded

appointments like adjustable cruise control, comfort handlegrips and painted deck.





















#6 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,394 Blog Entries 2 Re: 2020 Jet Ski® STX®160 personal watercraft The new Kawasaki JET SKI® STX® 160 combines Kawasakis proven and powerful Ninja® motorcycle based

1,498cc marine engine with an all-new deck and hull that maintains the STX models exceptional

maneuverability yet is more comfortable for long days on the water.























Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules