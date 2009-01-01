Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Winterizing? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location Ames, IA Age 62 Posts 60 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Winterizing? I haven't got my first Jet Ski a 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS to start yet. Got a Solenoid ordered. I have to work on it out side and store it outside for now. With the weather getting colder, if I have to Winterize it before I get it to run, is there anything I can do to get the Water out of it, or do I just use one of them Flush kits to fill it with Pink Antifreeze?



1. Stabil in the Gas.

2. Shoot some Fogging Oil in Cylinders through Spark Plug Holes.

3. Flush with Pink Antifreeze.

2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Starter 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Starter 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Starter #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location Ames, IA Age 62 Posts 60 Re: 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Winterizing? Is 11012 where a Flush kit is installed? It looks like a Rubber Cap with a hose clamp on it. Attached Images Muffler Cooling.jpg (67.7 KB, 2 views) #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,971 Re: 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Winterizing? Yes, that is a Factory flush fitting. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules