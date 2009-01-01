I haven't got my first Jet Ski a 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS to start yet. Got a Solenoid ordered. I have to work on it out side and store it outside for now. With the weather getting colder, if I have to Winterize it before I get it to run, is there anything I can do to get the Water out of it, or do I just use one of them Flush kits to fill it with Pink Antifreeze?
1. Stabil in the Gas.
2. Shoot some Fogging Oil in Cylinders through Spark Plug Holes.
3. Flush with Pink Antifreeze.
2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Starter2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Starter2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Starter