 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Winterizing?
  Today, 06:07 AM #1
    ARMILITE
    ARMILITE is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Ames, IA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    60

    2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Winterizing?

    I haven't got my first Jet Ski a 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS to start yet. Got a Solenoid ordered. I have to work on it out side and store it outside for now. With the weather getting colder, if I have to Winterize it before I get it to run, is there anything I can do to get the Water out of it, or do I just use one of them Flush kits to fill it with Pink Antifreeze?

    1. Stabil in the Gas.
    2. Shoot some Fogging Oil in Cylinders through Spark Plug Holes.
    3. Flush with Pink Antifreeze.
    
  Today, 06:15 AM #2
    ARMILITE
    ARMILITE is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Ames, IA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    60

    Re: 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Winterizing?

    Is 11012 where a Flush kit is installed? It looks like a Rubber Cap with a hose clamp on it.
  Today, 06:48 AM #3
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    55
    Posts
    8,971

    Re: 2001 Kawasaki 900 STS Winterizing?

    Yes, that is a Factory flush fitting.
