|
|
-
Over 20 years between skis. Need a little help
Hello. Great site you got here. I owned a 94 waverunnwr back around 97. Worked on the road and never had time to ride it so I sold it after one season. Anyways just picked up a ski for next to nothing $30. It's a 95 wet jet duo 300. I put on new starter solenoid, new plugs, bypassed keyswitch n got it fired up. Has 115psi in 1 cyl and 117 in 2 cyl. What compression numbers should I be looking for? Also where do I hook hose up to run motor out of water? I've worked on outboard motors for over 40 years but these are a new animal to me. Thanks for any help in advance
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules