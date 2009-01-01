 92 Kawasaki 750ss and 95 Kawasaki 750xi complete restorations.
  Today, 04:51 PM
    drummerjb5
    92 Kawasaki 750ss and 95 Kawasaki 750xi complete restorations.

    These two Jet Skis were bought brand new in 1992 and 1995 by my family. We had a good 10 years of fun on them and then they got stored away for 12 years with the sale of our cottage. With the news the cottage was getting rebuilt I went and got the Skis and completely overhauled them to get them ready for the new place. The SS was bought with the money my grandma left when she passed away so I made all the details on it match that. The XI was bought 3 years later because we loved riding so much it never stopped running and so we got another to accommodate. I am attaching some before and after pictures and a video link showing the rebuild.

    I wanted to post it here because I used this forum extensively as I was in process of the rebuilds. So much good information that I was in much need of helped me through all my problems and questions. They ran all summer and are awesome! Any questions or comments feel free.

    Before and After - 1992 Kawasaki 750ss

    SS-Side.jpg SS-Back.jpg SS-Engine.jpg SS-Front.jpg
    Before and After - 1995 Kawasaki 750xi

    XI-Sides.jpg XI-Engine.jpg Finished XI.jpg Before XI.jpg

    Finished 1992 Kawasaki 750ss and 1995 Kawasaki 750xi

    SS and XI - 1.jpg SS and XI - 2.jpg SS and XI - 3.jpg
    Time Lapse Rebuild - 1992 Kawasaki 750ss


    Thanks again for all the good information on here, really helped alot.
    Joe
  Today, 05:02 PM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Re: 92 Kawasaki 750ss and 95 Kawasaki 750xi complete restorations.

    Nice job, glad to see you put the effort into restoring them instead of selling or trashing them.

    Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk
  Today, 05:08 PM
    hellcat66
    Re: 92 Kawasaki 750ss and 95 Kawasaki 750xi complete restorations.

    very nice work man!
  Today, 05:25 PM
    jetbum
    Re: 92 Kawasaki 750ss and 95 Kawasaki 750xi complete restorations.

    Nice work
    1989 sea doo resto mod in the works
