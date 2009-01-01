Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750SX Pole Spring Replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Scotland Posts 2 750SX Pole Spring Replacement Hi Guys, I am new to this forum, owned a Yamaha 1200XLT for several years and hankered after a standup for as long as I can remember. Eventually picked up a nice 750SX and want to get it sweet over the winter for next season. It's already been bored out to an 800, got upgraded carbs, flame arrester, front sponsons, ride plate and some usual mods. The oil reserve has been blocked off and it runs great. However I reckon the handle pole needs the spring replaced and searched a few areas for how to do this and on the earlier and smaller models it looks simple to remove the handle as the bolts are exposed. However on the 750 the bolts are not exposed, so any info and tips for replacing this would be welcomed gratefully.

Thanks

Re: 750SX Pole Spring Replacement

There are four bolts that hold the handlepole assembly onto the ski. 12mm heads and they are above the gas tank. Remove those and the pole, spring, pivot bolt and sub plate can be moved up enough to remove the handlepole pivot bolt. Just did one a few weeks ago and installed new blowsion bushings. About an hours work. Do the bushings while you have it apart as well. Good luck!

Re: 750SX Pole Spring Replacement

Hi Jim thanks for the advice, never thought about the bushings, good point. I take it I don't need to remove the gas tank?

