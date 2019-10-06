Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How does the reverse cable gland fit? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2011 Location Western Australia Posts 11 How does the reverse cable gland fit? Hi,



Fitting new cable gland (bellows) to the reverse cable where it comes out the deck to the reverse handle on my 07 FXHO. It fits the deck hole OK but the top hole is huge compared to the diameter of the cable that passes thru it (see attached pic). The service manual makes no mention of adding foam packing like on the QSTS and throttle cables. Anyone know what these normally look like installed? It was missing when I bought the ski so have no comparison, and this is the right part according to the parts catalogue.



Thanks,

Anthony



Sent from my ZTE A2017G using Tapatalk Last edited by aquaaddict; Today at 09:52 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules