How does the reverse cable gland fit?
Hi,
Fitting new cable gland (bellows) to the reverse cable where it comes out the deck to the reverse handle on my 07 FXHO. It fits the deck hole OK but the top hole is huge compared to the diameter of the cable that passes thru it (see attached pic). The service manual makes no mention of adding foam packing like on the QSTS and throttle cables. Anyone know what these normally look like installed? It was missing when I bought the ski so have no comparison, and this is the right part according to the parts catalogue.
Thanks,
Anthony
