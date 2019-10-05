 X2 CHIT, driveline, ride plate
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:31 AM #1
    88kawi5fiddy
    88kawi5fiddy is offline
    Top Dog 88kawi5fiddy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    So. Utah
    Age
    27
    Posts
    1,628

    X2 CHIT, driveline, ride plate

    Clean shaft, can't feel any hardly any wear on the bearing carrier surface. Digital micrometers said one thousandths of wear where the bearing rides.

    CLEANEST 650 pump I've ever gotten. Vanes are 95% perfect, 0.012" feeler gauge is the biggest i could fit in, in multiple places. 0.012 = 0.305mm

    Skanky arse OP skegged rideplate. Powder coating is chit, as seen. The skegged are in good condition. The two edges where the bolts are in have moderate wear. Mounting holes are not wollered out.

    20191005_221018.jpg20191005_221012.jpg20191005_221859.jpg20191005_221119.jpg

    Shaft $100+ship
    OP plate $60 shipped
    Pump $80 shipped or $65+ship, whatevers cheaper for you
    Last edited by 88kawi5fiddy; Today at 12:35 AM.
    1994 1100 SJ - Dead
    1996 spec hx
    "I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:32 AM #2
    88kawi5fiddy
    88kawi5fiddy is offline
    Top Dog 88kawi5fiddy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    So. Utah
    Age
    27
    Posts
    1,628

    Re: X2 CHIT, driveline, ride plate

    20191005_221932.jpg20191005_221908.jpg
    1994 1100 SJ - Dead
    1996 spec hx
    "I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:33 AM #3
    StuRat
    StuRat is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    30
    Posts
    583

    Re: X2 CHIT, driveline, ride plate

    I'll take the pump
    2009 Kawasaki SXR800 / FPP dry pipe

    1989 Kawasaki JETMATE 750BP swap
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 