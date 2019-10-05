Clean shaft, can't feel any hardly any wear on the bearing carrier surface. Digital micrometers said one thousandths of wear where the bearing rides.
CLEANEST 650 pump I've ever gotten. Vanes are 95% perfect, 0.012" feeler gauge is the biggest i could fit in, in multiple places. 0.012 = 0.305mm
Skanky arse OP skegged rideplate. Powder coating is chit, as seen. The skegged are in good condition. The two edges where the bolts are in have moderate wear. Mounting holes are not wollered out.
Shaft $100+ship
OP plate $60 shipped
Pump $80 shipped or $65+ship, whatevers cheaper for you