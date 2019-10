Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Possible SC failure??? What is this sound? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2013 Location santa barbara Age 28 Posts 215 Possible SC failure??? What is this sound? 2014 seadoo gtr 80 hours. 1st set of plugs and oil done at 50 hours. Second set done at 75 hours. Really have not had issues with the ski at all, it sounds like the super charger to me? This is a new issues. Last time I used it it was not making this noise. As soon as I fired it up in the water it made this noise. However it doesnít make this noise on the trailer?? Weird. 1 2014 seadoo GTR

1 1996 seadoo gsx #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,698 Re: Possible SC failure??? What is this sound? Pop off the inlet hose on the sc and feel for play. Pump bearings going out will also make a whine like that. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2013 Location santa barbara Age 28 Posts 215 Re: Possible SC failure??? What is this sound? I put it in sport mode and rode it around and it still hauled ***, only has 80 hours into. I bet it’s the pump bearings. I ride in the ocean, I bet sand got in there 1 2014 seadoo GTR

