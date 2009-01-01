Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 parts for sale ss ssxi #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2012 Location anderson Indiana Age 36 Posts 420 Kawasaki 750 parts for sale ss ssxi 750 parts from 93-94 ss/ssxi Im not to familiar with some Kawasaki parts so feel free to make offers. Willing to trade/partial trade for blaster rear Sponsons or blaster 61x b pipe. I have a mod chamber everything else I need. All prices are shipped

Cylinder #20 (no number so Im told) 80mm no cracks in sleeves could be ran with a hone but I would bore $100

Intake with reeds $35 each

Head $30

Pump (I would replace wear ring) good stator 1 chip . $40

Complete pump useable $50

Stator/bendix/key/bolt $70 for better shape one

$50 for the one with some rust

Exhaust piece $20

Carbs duals $85 plates for choke need better screws to reinstall would go through then

Carbs no choke plate $70

Sbn 38s $85/$70 depending on set

Items I still need to get pics of but will be available soon

*stock f/a

*crank

*cases

*complete engine

*exhaust (stock)

