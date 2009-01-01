|
Kawasaki 750 parts for sale ss ssxi
750 parts from 93-94 ss/ssxi Im not to familiar with some Kawasaki parts so feel free to make offers. Willing to trade/partial trade for blaster rear Sponsons or blaster 61x b pipe. I have a mod chamber everything else I need. All prices are shipped
Cylinder #20 (no number so Im told) 80mm no cracks in sleeves could be ran with a hone but I would bore $100
Intake with reeds $35 each
Head $30
Pump (I would replace wear ring) good stator 1 chip . $40
Complete pump useable $50
Stator/bendix/key/bolt $70 for better shape one
$50 for the one with some rust
Exhaust piece $20
Carbs duals $85 plates for choke need better screws to reinstall would go through then
Carbs no choke plate $70
Sbn 38s $85/$70 depending on set
Items I still need to get pics of but will be available soon
*stock f/a
*crank
*cases
*complete engine
*exhaust (stock)
due to having so many pictures send me a message and I can send pics/email or text
