 My E-Box looks like trash
  Today, 04:56 PM #1
    VaultBoy
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    My E-Box looks like trash

    The former owner of my jetski is officially my least favorite person ever. Is there anyone willing to sell my their e-box for less than 100$? everything i see on ebay looks pretty bad. Can I get away with just replacing my rusty solenoid? (starts about 1/2 of the time) which is actually pretty impressive looking at the state of it...
    Is this the correct solenoid for my box? https://www.amazon.com/Kawasaki-Jet-.../dp/B00KJ09BRY
    I’m just a novice jetski owner trying to completely rebuild my rig ��
    1986 650SX
    Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII
    Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs
  Today, 05:17 PM #2
    VaultBoy
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    Re: My E-Box looks like trash

    Also, what are these orange cables? and why are they all broken or disconnected? Do the two small oranges go together? Why is there no matching large orange/salmon cable? Sorry for the abundance of questions but i am VERY inexperienced in the art of old ****ty jetski electronics lol
    1986 650SX
    Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII
    Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs
  Today, 06:09 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    Re: My E-Box looks like trash

    Dang , don't forget the custom wire nut , replace everything or get a 30 ft tow rope so you can tow quickly back to camp
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 