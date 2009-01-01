The former owner of my jetski is officially my least favorite person ever. Is there anyone willing to sell my their e-box for less than 100$? everything i see on ebay looks pretty bad. Can I get away with just replacing my rusty solenoid? (starts about 1/2 of the time) which is actually pretty impressive looking at the state of it...
Is this the correct solenoid for my box? https://www.amazon.com/Kawasaki-Jet-.../dp/B00KJ09BRY
5125B767-E3BE-49E9-B39A-D1F4EEE895D6.jpeg
I’m just a novice jetski owner trying to completely rebuild my rig ��