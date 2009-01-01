Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: My E-Box looks like trash #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 43 My E-Box looks like trash The former owner of my jetski is officially my least favorite person ever. Is there anyone willing to sell my their e-box for less than 100$? everything i see on ebay looks pretty bad. Can I get away with just replacing my rusty solenoid? (starts about 1/2 of the time) which is actually pretty impressive looking at the state of it...

Is this the correct solenoid for my box? https://www.amazon.com/Kawasaki-Jet-.../dp/B00KJ09BRY

5125B767-E3BE-49E9-B39A-D1F4EEE895D6.jpeg

I’m just a novice jetski owner trying to completely rebuild my rig �� Last edited by VaultBoy; Today at 05:02 PM . 1986 650SX

Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 43 Re: My E-Box looks like trash Also, what are these orange cables? and why are they all broken or disconnected? Do the two small oranges go together? Why is there no matching large orange/salmon cable? Sorry for the abundance of questions but i am VERY inexperienced in the art of old ****ty jetski electronics lol

Attachment 553752Attachment 553753Attachment 553754Attachment 553755 1986 650SX

Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Dang , don't forget the custom wire nut , replace everything or get a 30 ft tow rope so you can tow quickly back to camp

