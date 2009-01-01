|
Modified x2 impeller recomendations
I'm in the process of building an x2, I have most everything pieced together but the impeller is the last thing I need to figure out. I'll defer to those more experienced than me for recommendations.
My setup (not actually together):
750 swap
Keihin sudco 38mm carb
a/m flame arrestor
dry 650 pipe mod
drilled waterbox
I'm more interested in acceleration from low speed, not too concerned with top speed.
