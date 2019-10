Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waverunner III Wire Plug? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Memphis. Tenn Age 57 Posts 104 Waverunner III Wire Plug? What does this wire plug suppose to hook to and dowaveplug.jpg on this 1996 Waverunner?

I think its for accessories that aren't on this model but I don't know that.

