Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 657x compression at 200? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 44 657x compression at 200? I came across a local and cheap 95 GTX with what I told was a good running engine, and I figured I could scavenge that motor for my 95 SPX if it is in fact a healthy engine, before giving up on the SPX project. I just went out to check the GTX 657x health, and when I put the compression tester on it both cylinders show even, but at just under 200psi. This doesn't make sense to me. The engine is cold, I actually have not had it running yet, and the tester is an older Sears model that is in great shape and seems to read correctly on the other skis. What would make this motor show 200psi? I thought 155 PSI was about the max it should read? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 4,040 Re: 657x compression at 200? rotary valve seals leaking oil into crank. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 44 Re: 657x compression at 200? Originally Posted by kcr357 Originally Posted by rotary valve seals leaking oil into crank.



I may just take the top end from this motor and use it on the other 657x with a scored cylinder in the end, but looking for options.

