|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
657x compression at 200?
I came across a local and cheap 95 GTX with what I told was a good running engine, and I figured I could scavenge that motor for my 95 SPX if it is in fact a healthy engine, before giving up on the SPX project. I just went out to check the GTX 657x health, and when I put the compression tester on it both cylinders show even, but at just under 200psi. This doesn't make sense to me. The engine is cold, I actually have not had it running yet, and the tester is an older Sears model that is in great shape and seems to read correctly on the other skis. What would make this motor show 200psi? I thought 155 PSI was about the max it should read?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 657x compression at 200?
rotary valve seals leaking oil into crank.
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 657x compression at 200?
ahh, I dont like the sound of that! So the engine is basically spent, and needs a new crank/rebuild?
Originally Posted by kcr357
rotary valve seals leaking oil into crank.
-
Top Dog
Re: 657x compression at 200?
Rotar shaft seal , do you see oil vapor spraying up with both plugs out while cranking ?
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 657x compression at 200?
yup. I thought is was gas spraying out, but now I am sure it was oil. I know the ski has not been run in a long time, so I am sure the oil has been collecting over some time. Is it possible to stop the oil from getting to the rotary gear while the engine is not running, thus preventing the oil from pooling in the crank? I know it would be really bad if the engine was run with no oil in the rotary gear, but just trying to think of options? I did just read in another recent thread to search "rotary loop bypass", but that turns up no results in the forum or in google. And I guess its possible it might take a long time for the oil to collect. If I start it and blow the oil out will it leak right away, or would it take weeks/months. I know it depends on the seals integrity, but what is common? And can I assume if I do start it now, I will give the neighborhood an Epic smoke show?
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Rotar shaft seal , do you see oil vapor spraying up with both plugs out while cranking ?
I may just take the top end from this motor and use it on the other 657x with a scored cylinder in the end, but looking for options.
Last edited by SeaDooSki; Today at 12:59 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules