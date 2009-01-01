Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Ultra 150 with low compression in one cylinder #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2007 Location Chicago Age 62 Posts 97 Ultra 150 with low compression in one cylinder I have a 2000 Kawasaki ultra 150 I purchased used 7 years ago. Its been pretty trouble free, I had to have the pump rebuilt once. It has just under 100 hours on it. I used ethanol free premium gas and the Kawasaki recommended oil. This past summer it kept fouling the rear plug when I rode it at medium speeds, only when I rode it fast it wouldnt foul the plug. I took it to the marina and they said it has low compression in that cylinder. What causes low compression? What went wrong? I really dont abuse it at all and have followed all the maintenance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,697 Re: Ultra 150 with low compression in one cylinder Betting it lost a head gasket. I've seen this on a few Kawi's, a very trained eye would have noted water was causing the plug fouling. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



