Ultra 150 with low compression in one cylinder
I have a 2000 Kawasaki ultra 150 I purchased used 7 years ago. Its been pretty trouble free, I had to have the pump rebuilt once. It has just under 100 hours on it. I used ethanol free premium gas and the Kawasaki recommended oil. This past summer it kept fouling the rear plug when I rode it at medium speeds, only when I rode it fast it wouldnt foul the plug. I took it to the marina and they said it has low compression in that cylinder. What causes low compression? What went wrong? I really dont abuse it at all and have followed all the maintenance.
-
Re: Ultra 150 with low compression in one cylinder
Betting it lost a head gasket. I've seen this on a few Kawi's, a very trained eye would have noted water was causing the plug fouling.
Re: Ultra 150 with low compression in one cylinder
Define low compression. Need to see a number.
