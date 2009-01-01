 Ultra 150 with low compression in one cylinder
  Today, 09:36 AM
    wrsphoto
    Ultra 150 with low compression in one cylinder

    I have a 2000 Kawasaki ultra 150 I purchased used 7 years ago. Its been pretty trouble free, I had to have the pump rebuilt once. It has just under 100 hours on it. I used ethanol free premium gas and the Kawasaki recommended oil. This past summer it kept fouling the rear plug when I rode it at medium speeds, only when I rode it fast it wouldnt foul the plug. I took it to the marina and they said it has low compression in that cylinder. What causes low compression? What went wrong? I really dont abuse it at all and have followed all the maintenance.
  Today, 10:46 AM
    Myself
    Re: Ultra 150 with low compression in one cylinder

    Betting it lost a head gasket. I've seen this on a few Kawi's, a very trained eye would have noted water was causing the plug fouling.
  Today, 11:07 AM
    Ragged Edge Racing
    Re: Ultra 150 with low compression in one cylinder

    Define low compression. Need to see a number.
