Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Good cheap bilge cleaner #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,696 Good cheap bilge cleaner Found this at the Dollar Tree to try out. For a buck it works great!

A before and after pic, and one where I just sprayed two lines, let it sit about 5 minutes, then rinsed with the garden hose! Attached Images SUNP0400.JPG (1.05 MB, 11 views)

SUNP0400.JPG (1.05 MB, 11 views) SUNP0399.JPG (862.9 KB, 9 views)

SUNP0399.JPG (862.9 KB, 9 views) SUNP0402.JPG (864.2 KB, 9 views)

SUNP0402.JPG (864.2 KB, 9 views) SUNP0403.JPG (1.06 MB, 10 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,571 Re: Good cheap bilge cleaner I use easy-off oven cleaner. but damn it! be careful where you spray it..... It eats aluminum. but awesome on rubber and painted or clear fiberglass Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules