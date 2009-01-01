|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Good cheap bilge cleaner
Found this at the Dollar Tree to try out. For a buck it works great!
A before and after pic, and one where I just sprayed two lines, let it sit about 5 minutes, then rinsed with the garden hose!
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Top Dog
Re: Good cheap bilge cleaner
I use easy-off oven cleaner. but damn it! be careful where you spray it..... It eats aluminum. but awesome on rubber and painted or clear fiberglass
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules