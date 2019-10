Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 93' blaster 701 motor parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location Johnsons Pond, Coventry, RI Age 25 Posts 956 93' blaster 701 motor parts Blew the motor on my blaster. Doing an 1100 swap so everything motor related is for sale. Freshly rebuilt carb, good ebox, flywheel, stator, starter, ECT. Everything besides the topend....also have a TDR water box with one season on it, and a factory pipe for sale. I want this stuff gone so make me some offers.





91' js440 hull- PJS T3, PJS head (190 psi), Pjs exhuast mani, PJS intake mani, dual cdk taper bored 40's, 440 blue printed/honed pump, ocean pro nozzle, 18* prop, all the bolt-ons besides ignition.





Which chamber on the FP?

