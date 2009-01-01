Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1993 tigersharks #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2018 Location Sw missouri Posts 58 1993 tigersharks Do any of the resident experts know the models that were available for 1993? Were they all 640s? I haven't had any luck tracking down info on the 93s and a guy has a couple for sale with a double trailer for cheap. From the pics he sent they look a lot different than my 94s. Any info appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,695 Re: 1993 tigersharks Try here....https://www.bosscatlegacy.com/acprot...gershark01.htm



There are some pre production '92s floating around as well. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2018 Location Sw missouri Posts 58 Re: 1993 tigersharks Thanks for that, looks like they are just the 640 Tigersharks(not the Daytona) I knew they didn't look like oir 94 Daytona but, they are really different than the Barracuda too. I'm gonna check them out can't ever have too many Sharks. Thanks again. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,695 Re: 1993 tigersharks Maybe you need to come buy my projects. I have TS1100li and a TS1100r. I believe there are enough good parts to put the 1100r together. I also have a Monte Carlo 900 that would make a great swap into the 1100li. Then you would have a VERY rare his and hers '99 pair! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2018 Location Sw missouri Posts 58 Re: 1993 tigersharks Sounds like something I need for sure, unfortunately probably not in my price range. I like the cheap ones, feels like good bang for the buck and if I sink 'em I can just swim away and unload another one. Haha

