 1993 tigersharks
  Today, 10:07 PM
    Old man rookie
    Old man rookie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Sw missouri
    Posts
    58

    1993 tigersharks

    Do any of the resident experts know the models that were available for 1993? Were they all 640s? I haven't had any luck tracking down info on the 93s and a guy has a couple for sale with a double trailer for cheap. From the pics he sent they look a lot different than my 94s. Any info appreciated.
  Today, 10:30 PM
    Myself
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,695

    Re: 1993 tigersharks

    Try here....https://www.bosscatlegacy.com/acprot...gershark01.htm

    There are some pre production '92s floating around as well.
  Today, 10:50 PM
    Old man rookie
    Old man rookie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Sw missouri
    Posts
    58

    Re: 1993 tigersharks

    Thanks for that, looks like they are just the 640 Tigersharks(not the Daytona) I knew they didn't look like oir 94 Daytona but, they are really different than the Barracuda too. I'm gonna check them out can't ever have too many Sharks. Thanks again.
  Today, 11:12 PM
    Myself
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,695

    Re: 1993 tigersharks

    Maybe you need to come buy my projects. I have TS1100li and a TS1100r. I believe there are enough good parts to put the 1100r together. I also have a Monte Carlo 900 that would make a great swap into the 1100li. Then you would have a VERY rare his and hers '99 pair!
  Today, 11:15 PM
    Old man rookie
    Old man rookie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Sw missouri
    Posts
    58

    Re: 1993 tigersharks

    Sounds like something I need for sure, unfortunately probably not in my price range. I like the cheap ones, feels like good bang for the buck and if I sink 'em I can just swim away and unload another one. Haha
