FS - (2) Riva Pro Series Reduction nozzles w/ Rings. VTS Extension Rod, 300 prop
- (2) Riva Pro Series reduction nozzles for Seadoo 4 Tec's. One has been modified to use on IBR Seadoos (Removed bosses, tabs), the other fits NON-IBR skis. Both have sets of rings - 81-83mm. $175 Each
- New-in pack Riva VTS extension rod for NON-IBR sets ups. $50
- OEM 300 impeller (160mm). Has been de-pitched by Impros (-2') is a 14 -19.5 now. This will add about 150-200 rpm to most 300 sets ups. Impeller has been recently reworked by Impros and has not been in pump since last service of impeller. Comes with nose cone. $150.
Let me know if you have questions.
Thanks for looking!
Jon
2019-10-03 20.46.11.jpg2019-10-03 20.45.03.jpg2019-10-03 20.44.38.jpg2019-10-03 20.43.59.jpg2019-10-03 20.43.56.jpg
