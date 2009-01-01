 Have SN, Aquired RN (w/pipe, head etc). Prefering SN handling. Swap engines or parts?
  Today, 09:09 AM
    wisjetskier
    wisjetskier is offline
    PWCToday Newbie wisjetskier's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    S.E. Wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    50

    Have SN, Aquired RN (w/pipe, head etc). Prefering SN handling. Swap engines or parts?

    I currently have a '94 SJ (msd, lightened flywheel, stainless impel) that I've driven for decades. Wanting more bottom to mid range power (don't care about top end). I recently aquired a '00 SJ (msd, ada head, factory pipe, jet works flow valve, 9/15 hooker). The '00 rips. Can only keep one ski though.
    Expected to sell my SN in spring. But after riding both back to back for awhile I find myself preferring the '94 handling. So I am now leaning toward pulling the go fast parts from the '00 and installing them in my '94.
    Thinking of either swapping complete engines and pipe or just swapping the pipe and head onto my single carb '94.
    Some say the single carb will have better bottom end with better mpg. But with the pipe and head in the mix I'm not sure.
    Tuning the single carb would be easier as well.
    I know selling the '00 with my '94 engine and stock exhaust would bring less $$. But would it be worth it?
    Or would swapping just the pipe and head with my stock '94 be the best option (for combination of bottom end power and fuel useage).
  Today, 09:24 AM
    SurfSN
    SurfSN is offline
    Frequent Poster SurfSN's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    28
    Posts
    198

    Re: Have SN, Aquired RN (w/pipe, head etc). Prefering SN handling. Swap engines or pa

    Keep the single carb and save for a jetmaniac ported top end kit and ada head
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 