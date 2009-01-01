Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Have SN, Aquired RN (w/pipe, head etc). Prefering SN handling. Swap engines or parts? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2006 Location S.E. Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 50 Have SN, Aquired RN (w/pipe, head etc). Prefering SN handling. Swap engines or parts? I currently have a '94 SJ (msd, lightened flywheel, stainless impel) that I've driven for decades. Wanting more bottom to mid range power (don't care about top end). I recently aquired a '00 SJ (msd, ada head, factory pipe, jet works flow valve, 9/15 hooker). The '00 rips. Can only keep one ski though.

Expected to sell my SN in spring. But after riding both back to back for awhile I find myself preferring the '94 handling. So I am now leaning toward pulling the go fast parts from the '00 and installing them in my '94.

Thinking of either swapping complete engines and pipe or just swapping the pipe and head onto my single carb '94.

Some say the single carb will have better bottom end with better mpg. But with the pipe and head in the mix I'm not sure.

Tuning the single carb would be easier as well.

I know selling the '00 with my '94 engine and stock exhaust would bring less $$. But would it be worth it?

Keep the single carb and save for a jetmaniac ported top end kit and ada head

