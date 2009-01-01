Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Proper Compression Check #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Memphis. Tenn Age 57 Posts 102 Proper Compression Check I would like to do a compression check on my 1996 Yamaha Venture 1100.

what is the proper method for the best true readings?

Pull all plug wires off, turn gas off, pull one spark plug, hold throttle wide open, crank it until the needle on the compression guage stops moving. Replace plug move to the next cylinder. Usually around 3-5 seconds cranking. That engine should read 110-120psi.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

