 Proper Compression Check
  Today, 08:50 AM
    WaveIt
    WaveIt is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    Memphis. Tenn
    Age
    57
    Posts
    102

    Proper Compression Check

    I would like to do a compression check on my 1996 Yamaha Venture 1100.
    what is the proper method for the best true readings?
    thanks for the help.
  Today, 09:56 AM
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,688

    Re: Proper Compression Check

    Pull all plug wires off, turn gas off, pull one spark plug, hold throttle wide open, crank it until the needle on the compression guage stops moving. Replace plug move to the next cylinder. Usually around 3-5 seconds cranking. That engine should read 110-120psi.
