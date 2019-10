Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Zxi750 swap problems... #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 578 Zxi750 swap problems... Trying to cut down on the clutter inside the hull, I pulled a 97 zxi apart and somehow, some way, the switch is toast and I have no key. I can't get this thing to move at all and I'm pretty sure I broke it trying to turn it with all the magnetic crap I had lying around.



What can I do to bypass the gages and mag key? Or did I just **** myself and now I need a key and switch? 2009 Kawasaki SXR800 / FPP dry pipe



