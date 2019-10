Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Oil Block off plate ? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location North West Ohio Posts 360 Oil Block off plate ? Do i need gasket or 1211 to install this oil block off plate kit for seadoo 720 ? The plate Did not come with any gasket.

Thanks



F99870345.jpg

1998 KAW SXI PRO

1996 KAW SXI : Hydro Turf, Hot Products Handlebar, UDI Grips, Stock Sold 3/9/16

1990 KAW 550SX : Skat Trak, Hot products Handlebar, UDI Grips, Stock

1995 seadoo HX 2 year project lol #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 38 Posts 266 Re: Oil Block off plate ? I'd keep the oil pump personally, but you can use about anything like blue RTV. Or whatever color is oil resistant, maybe its red.



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk Last edited by ankeneyou; Today at 06:20 PM . '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,682 Re: Oil Block off plate ? .....or 3bond......or..... http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

