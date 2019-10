Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx hydro turf #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Michigan Posts 13 550sx hydro turf Ripped all the stock pads out as Iím getting ready to hydro turf the tray area. My question is should I continue to fill in low spots like I have on the left rear corner to prep for a smooth turf? What have you guys done about low spots on the side of the tray? Going to order the blowsion js550 hydro turf in hopes of minimal cuts 0A1F8037-1DDE-4531-B5B8-15A057E75999.jpeg





Any ideas or suggestions are appreciated!



