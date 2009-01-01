Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Another Kawi 650 build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Pennsylvania Age 44 Posts 7 Another Kawi 650 build I've been using this site for info from time to time. Never really posted anything other than some WTB posts looking for some parts.



A little background info about me. I've been working as a design engineer in product development for 17yrs. I am listed on this patent US Patent NO 9775430. As a side endeavor I build national-level karting engines. This is me http://www.rperacing.com And I have one of my engines going to the Maxxis Nationals Oct 12 & 13 in Neeses, South Carolina. https://www.facebook.com/skulz.racin...97104404554350



Super stoked about that.



Among my tooling is a waterbrake dyno with Performance Trends Pro software, Superflow SF60 Flowbench, Bridgeport Milling machine, Sunnen Hone and pretty much any hand tool you can acquire.



We boat, I have a pretty rowdy 383 gen 1 small block chevy in our boat that I built https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fld5DCM9GlQ



I am not new to total restorations. Here is a YZ85 restoration my son and I did a few years back. https://thumpertalk.com/forums/topic...ation-project/



Soooo..... This summer my son got a chance to try a standup jetski at the lake. He immediately fell in love with them, took his boater safety course and we picked up a '91 SX650 from its original 42 yr old owner in July. This ski is truly a survivor, and was bone stock. My son ran about 65 gallons of fuel through this ski this summer, without any other problems other than a few broken engine mounts.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pdUoRxPoBk



At any rate, I have acquired the parts to build a second engine. I am planning on a fairly mild build 650, and will document that here.



not sure why this pic is upside down.....



IMG_2860.jpg Last edited by Captianloud; Today at 03:54 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 577 Re: Another Kawi 650 build NICE! Very clean... and rear exhaust, too! Make sure to follow the Factory Pipe Deal page on facebook. A 750 bolts right in in the event you want some more oomph. 2009 Kawasaki SXR800 / FPP dry pipe



1989 Kawasaki JETMATE 750BP swap #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Pennsylvania Age 44 Posts 7 Re: Another Kawi 650 build Engine parts sandblasted and Cerakoted

IMG_3135.jpg

