I've been using this site for info from time to time. Never really posted anything other than some WTB posts looking for some parts.
A little background info about me. I've been working as a design engineer in product development for 17yrs. I am listed on this patent US Patent NO 9775430. As a side endeavor I build national-level karting engines. This is me http://www.rperacing.com And I have one of my engines going to the Maxxis Nationals Oct 12 & 13 in Neeses, South Carolina. https://www.facebook.com/skulz.racin...97104404554350
Super stoked about that.
Among my tooling is a waterbrake dyno with Performance Trends Pro software, Superflow SF60 Flowbench, Bridgeport Milling machine, Sunnen Hone and pretty much any hand tool you can acquire.
We boat, I have a pretty rowdy 383 gen 1 small block chevy in our boat that I built https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fld5DCM9GlQ
I am not new to total restorations. Here is a YZ85 restoration my son and I did a few years back. https://thumpertalk.com/forums/topic...ation-project/
Soooo..... This summer my son got a chance to try a standup jetski at the lake. He immediately fell in love with them, took his boater safety course and we picked up a '91 SX650 from its original 42 yr old owner in July. This ski is truly a survivor, and was bone stock. My son ran about 65 gallons of fuel through this ski this summer, without any other problems other than a few broken engine mounts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pdUoRxPoBk
At any rate, I have acquired the parts to build a second engine. I am planning on a fairly mild build 650, and will document that here.
not sure why this pic is upside down.....
IMG_2860.jpg