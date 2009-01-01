Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I think I need a new impeller for my '94 purple hull Raider #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2002 Location Lake Conroe (Montgomery,) Texas Age 55 Posts 552 I think I need a new impeller for my '94 purple hull Raider I've owned this ski since it was brand new and the engine is running like brand new. I used to live in Florida and the saltwater caused the stainless steel wear ring to swell and contact the impeller. Eventually it locked up and I had to buy an aftermarket wear ring with the white plastic, delrin liner.



Once I installed the new wear ring and got the ski back out on the water, I noticed that acceleration wasn't as strong as it used to be and top speed on gps was down by about 2 mph. It's been suggested to me that my performance loss could be because the impeller suffered damage from the saltwater swollen, OEM SS wear ring. Makes sense to me.



I'd really like to get my performance back. Does anyone have a suggestion for what impeller I should be looking for? I know that a pristine, OEM impeller would work but how would I know that it was pristine and not possibly worn out like mine? Please let me know your recommendations.



BTW, this ski has sentimental value so I keep it around. 1994 Waveraider , 1997 GP1200

2 X 1996 Sea Doo XP (sold) ​2013 VXR ​2012 VXS 2019 GP 1800 R



