Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Gen 1 x2 electronics in 550 conversion ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Posts 12 Gen 1 x2 electronics in 550 conversion ski Hello, some of you may recognize me from my previous post about a 750 running away on land. (I tested the motor, its tight probably lost 1/2 psi over 10 mins on a pressure/vacuum test) I have decided to swap the 750 into my x2 and put the 650 in the 550 hull. From my understanding everything should bolt right up, may need to swap the couplers. The biggest concern I have is the x2 electronics and external fuel pump into the 550. The ebox is a half case with the other half being the handlebar support so I'm worried about water intrusion into the electronics. The fuel pump might be able to be mounted where the stock 550 fuel filter is, will just run an inline filter instead. Anyone have any suggestions or ideas for the ebox? #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 32 Posts 1,756 Re: Gen 1 x2 electronics in 550 conversion ski All you need for the 650 swap is the voltage regulator. You just remove the 550 regulator from the 550 ebox and replace it with the one from the 650.





1994 FX1

1985 JS550/650 conversion

1985 JS550/650 conversion





