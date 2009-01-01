Hello, some of you may recognize me from my previous post about a 750 running away on land. (I tested the motor, its tight probably lost 1/2 psi over 10 mins on a pressure/vacuum test) I have decided to swap the 750 into my x2 and put the 650 in the 550 hull. From my understanding everything should bolt right up, may need to swap the couplers. The biggest concern I have is the x2 electronics and external fuel pump into the 550. The ebox is a half case with the other half being the handlebar support so I'm worried about water intrusion into the electronics. The fuel pump might be able to be mounted where the stock 550 fuel filter is, will just run an inline filter instead. Anyone have any suggestions or ideas for the ebox?