 Gen 1 x2 electronics in 550 conversion ski
  Today, 04:32 PM #1
    Kawixi
    Gen 1 x2 electronics in 550 conversion ski

    Hello, some of you may recognize me from my previous post about a 750 running away on land. (I tested the motor, its tight probably lost 1/2 psi over 10 mins on a pressure/vacuum test) I have decided to swap the 750 into my x2 and put the 650 in the 550 hull. From my understanding everything should bolt right up, may need to swap the couplers. The biggest concern I have is the x2 electronics and external fuel pump into the 550. The ebox is a half case with the other half being the handlebar support so I'm worried about water intrusion into the electronics. The fuel pump might be able to be mounted where the stock 550 fuel filter is, will just run an inline filter instead. Anyone have any suggestions or ideas for the ebox?
  Today, 05:06 PM #2
    Boz Mon
    Re: Gen 1 x2 electronics in 550 conversion ski

    All you need for the 650 swap is the voltage regulator. You just remove the 550 regulator from the 550 ebox and replace it with the one from the 650.


  Today, 05:13 PM #3
    Kawixi
    Re: Gen 1 x2 electronics in 550 conversion ski

    Quote Originally Posted by Boz Mon View Post
    All you need for the 650 swap is the voltage regulator. You just remove the 550 regulator from the 550 ebox and replace it with the one from the 650.


    Thanks for the reply, unfortunately I don't have any of the stock 550 electronics as they were gutted when the 750 ebox went in. I have the 550 ebox but it was drilled and cut up pretty badly in order to mount the 750 box
