2007 honda f12 non turbo won't turn over.....most times
So brought 2 f12s but one starts sometimes. Gauge powers up and beeps and nothing when you hit start. Some days it will but most it will not. I have swapped the starter relay, swapped the main relay and nothing. I bypassed start switch today to "wiggle" everything and again, gauge powers up but absoolutely nothing from starter relay as far as clicking or turning over (arched starter relay and turns over).
