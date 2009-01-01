I was recently given an old 89 seadoo 587. I plan on fixing it up and doing some mods on it. I know it will never be a rocketship but it will be fun for the kids and girlfriend to ride and maybe some wave jumping when Lake Erie throws some waves at us. Right now I'm doing the usual cosmetic repairs. Not going to post pics right now because we all know what clapped out old skis look like. My goal is to make a fun reliable ski.
Things I plan on doing are
Cosmetics
New fuel and waterlines etc
Pump overhaul
Engine gaskets and seals
Possibly light porting on engine while it's apart
Carb upgrade
Flame arrestor
Primer kit
Oil block off
Sponsons and ride plate
New turf
New battery
Etc etc
Recently picked up a tuned pipe from an 650 spx
I know I am going to end up putting more money into it then I want to but oh well. I always like a challenge and am looking forward to building this and learning some stuff along the way.
Any input would be great. I have lots of questions lol