 Vintage Sea Doo resto mod
  Today, 12:50 PM #1
    jetbum
    jetbum is offline
    I dream skis jetbum's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2004
    Location
    Dirty River Rider Dunnville, Ontario
    Age
    46
    Posts
    538

    Vintage Sea Doo resto mod

    I was recently given an old 89 seadoo 587. I plan on fixing it up and doing some mods on it. I know it will never be a rocketship but it will be fun for the kids and girlfriend to ride and maybe some wave jumping when Lake Erie throws some waves at us. Right now I'm doing the usual cosmetic repairs. Not going to post pics right now because we all know what clapped out old skis look like. My goal is to make a fun reliable ski.
    Things I plan on doing are
    Cosmetics
    New fuel and waterlines etc
    Pump overhaul
    Engine gaskets and seals
    Possibly light porting on engine while it's apart
    Carb upgrade
    Flame arrestor
    Primer kit
    Oil block off
    Sponsons and ride plate
    New turf
    New battery
    Etc etc
    Recently picked up a tuned pipe from an 650 spx
    I know I am going to end up putting more money into it then I want to but oh well. I always like a challenge and am looking forward to building this and learning some stuff along the way.
    Any input would be great. I have lots of questions lol
    1989 sea doo resto mod in the works
  Today, 12:52 PM #2
    jetbum
    jetbum is offline
    I dream skis jetbum's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2004
    Location
    Dirty River Rider Dunnville, Ontario
    Age
    46
    Posts
    538

    Re: Vintage Sea Doo resto mod

    One question on the fiberglass used on these hulls. Is it similar fiberglass to the superjet hulls where I need epoxy resin to repair it? There's a tiny crack I want to repair.
    1989 sea doo resto mod in the works
  Today, 12:53 PM #3
    jetbum
    jetbum is offline
    I dream skis jetbum's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2004
    Location
    Dirty River Rider Dunnville, Ontario
    Age
    46
    Posts
    538

    Re: Vintage Sea Doo resto mod

    Can the timing be advanced on the engine as well. It's the yellow engine. I know I advanced the timing on my old 550 and it made a noticeable difference
    1989 sea doo resto mod in the works
