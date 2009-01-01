Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Vintage Sea Doo resto mod #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2004 Location Dirty River Rider Dunnville, Ontario Age 46 Posts 538 Vintage Sea Doo resto mod I was recently given an old 89 seadoo 587. I plan on fixing it up and doing some mods on it. I know it will never be a rocketship but it will be fun for the kids and girlfriend to ride and maybe some wave jumping when Lake Erie throws some waves at us. Right now I'm doing the usual cosmetic repairs. Not going to post pics right now because we all know what clapped out old skis look like. My goal is to make a fun reliable ski.

Things I plan on doing are

Cosmetics

New fuel and waterlines etc

Pump overhaul

Engine gaskets and seals

Possibly light porting on engine while it's apart

Carb upgrade

Flame arrestor

Primer kit

Oil block off

Sponsons and ride plate

New turf

New battery

Etc etc

Recently picked up a tuned pipe from an 650 spx

I know I am going to end up putting more money into it then I want to but oh well. I always like a challenge and am looking forward to building this and learning some stuff along the way.

One question on the fiberglass used on these hulls. Is it similar fiberglass to the superjet hulls where I need epoxy resin to repair it? There's a tiny crack I want to repair. 1989 sea doo resto mod in the works #3 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2004 Location Dirty River Rider Dunnville, Ontario Age 46 Posts 538 Re: Vintage Sea Doo resto mod Can the timing be advanced on the engine as well. It's the yellow engine. I know I advanced the timing on my old 550 and it made a noticeable difference

