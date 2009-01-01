|
|
-
2002 1100 stx
Hello, I have an 02 1100 that I just got running after the emm was rebuilt, it starts and idels fine, but once I give it gas it will rev up, and after I let go it will die out. It starts back up with no issue and will continue to idel. Any suggestions on what it could be? TPS maybe?
