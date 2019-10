Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 717 Expansion chamber to cone connector ?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location NM Posts 13 717 Expansion chamber to cone connector ?? Where can this peice be found??



I think it's part number

Rubber Strip



274000074 ?



The rubber connector between the expansion chamber and the exhaust cone. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules