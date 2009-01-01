|
|
-
1993 550sx Starter Replacement Brush Part Number or Equivalent Needed
So I've read about 20 posts trying to figure out what people use for a replacement brush for the negative brush on a OEM reed motor starter and haven't found anything. I looked up the part number for the positive terminal brush on a parts website and found it on ebay, but you can't find a part number for the negative brush. I'm assuming because it's soldered to the brush holder. I tried a rebuild kit off of ebay from Rick's Motorsports, but it must be for the older non-reed motor starters.
I think I'm going to buy a SBT starter off ebay for a seadoo 587 for $50 shipped, but I would still like to rebuild the OEM one in my ski. Any help would be greatly appreciated. I know plenty of people say bring it to your local alternator/starter repair shop, but I think those are few and far between now. I tried one place in west michigan and he said he couldn't get the brushes so no help.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules