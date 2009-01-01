|
|
-
Keihin carb throttle stopper help
Hey guys,
I bought a 1994 750 carb setup off eBay for my 650sx and when I got it the throttle stop screw was broken. Ive looked around just to buy that piece but have had no luck locating one. My next move was to cut off the threads up to the head piece, drill and tap into the head of the adjuster and throw a stud bolt into it. I figured it was a 6mm x 1.0 bolt. The threads for the piece itself is much finer threads than that. Anyone know any information on this? I can upload pictures when I get home to clarify.
