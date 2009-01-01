Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Keihin carb throttle stopper help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 27 Keihin carb throttle stopper help Hey guys,



I bought a 1994 750 carb setup off eBay for my 650sx and when I got it the throttle stop screw was broken. Ive looked around just to buy that piece but have had no luck locating one. My next move was to cut off the threads up to the head piece, drill and tap into the head of the adjuster and throw a stud bolt into it. I figured it was a 6mm x 1.0 bolt. The threads for the piece itself is much finer threads than that. Anyone know any information on this? I can upload pictures when I get home to clarify. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

