Shop cleanout misc parts
Clearing out my shop and have a bunch of smaller oddball parts around. Mostly from an ss and sts partout. See anything you need or if you need some misc part just ask. I usually sell my parts cheaper than sold listings on ebay.
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
