Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gas gauge issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Amherst, Ohio Age 62 Posts 1 Gas gauge issue Has anyone had this problem? I have a 2014 Yamaha FX HO. I have noticed while riding the gas gauge never drops but when I shut the engine off and restart it the gauge registers a lower reading. I rode for over an hour the other day and the gauge showed full. But after shutting down and resarting it was down 3 bars. Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules