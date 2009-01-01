 750 swap 550 engine running away
  Today, 07:17 PM #1
    Kawixi
    750 swap 550 engine running away

    So I have a new to me 750 swapped js550 with an sbt motor, blue keihin sudco carb, and x2 pipe with stock waterbox. When I start the ski on land it is initially hard to start but with a prime it fires up and runs fine. If I don't touch the throttle it will eventually die, but the real problem comes when I give it gas. It will rev up then stay revving even after I let off the throttle. Most times I have to kill it by pulling the lanyard and going WOT - the kill switch only sometimes does the trick - mainly when it hasnt revved up high yet. I did a pressure test and it held -10 psi for 10 minutes with only a loss of 2-3 psi. Other than adjusting the screws on the carb and changing pop off spring I've left it pretty much how I got it. Any ideas of what I can try next? I've tried nothing and I'm all out of ideas...
  Today, 07:36 PM #2
    StuRat
    Re: 750 swap 550 engine running away

    are you sure your cable isnt sticking?
  Today, 07:54 PM #3
    Kawixi
    Re: 750 swap 550 engine running away

    Quote Originally Posted by StuRat View Post
    are you sure your cable isnt sticking?
    Yes I can verify that the throttle plate fully closes when the throttle is released
  Today, 08:44 PM #4
    StuRat
    Re: 750 swap 550 engine running away

    Quote Originally Posted by Kawixi View Post
    Yes I can verify that the throttle plate fully closes when the throttle is released

    leakdown test again and spray soapy water on the engine and look for bubbles. could be anything from intake/carb leak, crank seals or crankcase blockoff plate leaks.
  Today, 09:24 PM #5
    E350
    Re: 750 swap 550 engine running away

    You tested pressure. What about vacuum?

    I haven't done it yet, so don't take my word for it.

    But a jet ski buddy of mine said take a propane torch -- DON'T LIGHT IT! -- spray unburnt propane at the suspect areas.

    If the engine speeds up, you have a VACUUM LEAK at the area.
  Today, 10:25 PM #6
    Kawixi
    Re: 750 swap 550 engine running away

    Quote Originally Posted by E350 View Post
    You tested pressure. What about vacuum?

    I haven't done it yet, so don't take my word for it.

    But a jet ski buddy of mine said take a propane torch -- DON'T LIGHT IT! -- spray unburnt propane at the suspect areas.

    If the engine speeds up, you have a VACUUM LEAK at the area.
    I wasn't entirely clear when I first posted, I have done a vacuum test but have not done a pressure test. I didn't even think to put pressure in... I will try the propane trick and see if that helps point me in the right direction
  Today, 10:26 PM #7
    Kawixi
    Re: 750 swap 550 engine running away

    Quote Originally Posted by StuRat View Post
    leakdown test again and spray soapy water on the engine and look for bubbles. could be anything from intake/carb leak, crank seals or crankcase blockoff plate leaks.
    I will try that, also going to try the propane torch method someone mentioned below. Thank you!
