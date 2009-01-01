So I have a new to me 750 swapped js550 with an sbt motor, blue keihin sudco carb, and x2 pipe with stock waterbox. When I start the ski on land it is initially hard to start but with a prime it fires up and runs fine. If I don't touch the throttle it will eventually die, but the real problem comes when I give it gas. It will rev up then stay revving even after I let off the throttle. Most times I have to kill it by pulling the lanyard and going WOT - the kill switch only sometimes does the trick - mainly when it hasnt revved up high yet. I did a pressure test and it held -10 psi for 10 minutes with only a loss of 2-3 psi. Other than adjusting the screws on the carb and changing pop off spring I've left it pretty much how I got it. Any ideas of what I can try next? I've tried nothing and I'm all out of ideas...