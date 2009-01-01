Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 750 swap 550 engine running away #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Posts 9 750 swap 550 engine running away So I have a new to me 750 swapped js550 with an sbt motor, blue keihin sudco carb, and x2 pipe with stock waterbox. When I start the ski on land it is initially hard to start but with a prime it fires up and runs fine. If I don't touch the throttle it will eventually die, but the real problem comes when I give it gas. It will rev up then stay revving even after I let off the throttle. Most times I have to kill it by pulling the lanyard and going WOT - the kill switch only sometimes does the trick - mainly when it hasnt revved up high yet. I did a pressure test and it held -10 psi for 10 minutes with only a loss of 2-3 psi. Other than adjusting the screws on the carb and changing pop off spring I've left it pretty much how I got it. Any ideas of what I can try next? I've tried nothing and I'm all out of ideas... #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 569 Re: 750 swap 550 engine running away are you sure your cable isnt sticking? 2009 Kawasaki SXR800 / FPP dry pipe



Re: 750 swap 550 engine running away

are you sure your cable isnt sticking?

leakdown test again and spray soapy water on the engine and look for bubbles. could be anything from intake/carb leak, crank seals or crankcase blockoff plate leaks.



Re: 750 swap 550 engine running away

You tested pressure. What about vacuum?



I haven't done it yet, so don't take my word for it.



But a jet ski buddy of mine said take a propane torch -- DON'T LIGHT IT! -- spray unburnt propane at the suspect areas.



Re: 750 swap 550 engine running away

Yes I can verify that the throttle plate fully closes when the throttle is released



I haven't done it yet, so don't take my word for it.



But a jet ski buddy of mine said take a propane torch -- DON'T LIGHT IT! -- spray unburnt propane at the suspect areas.



