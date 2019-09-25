|
|
-
96 sxi upstate NY
96 sxi 750. Big pin motor, dual mikuni carburetors. All stock except for impeller, intake grate and ride plate. Very good, clean condition. Strong motor with 150 even psi. Very reliable ski. Asking $2300 obo. Located just south of Albany NY. Serious inquiries can water test if they like. 20190925_125257.jpg20190925_125309.jpg20190925_125326.jpg20190925_125421.jpg20190925_125242.jpg
