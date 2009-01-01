Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Fun with electronics #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location Fairport, NY Age 39 Posts 45 Fun with electronics This summer was the summer of complete frustration with my ZXI ('02 1100 for reference).



First, it developed a hole in the exhaust, and swamped me and my 6 year old.



From there, it was just one issue after another relating to that water. The most recent being the electric box, and all the goodies inside. When the ski flooded, it also filled the electric box, as the fuse cover wasn't on properly, and one of the white plastic nipples that screws into the box was broken off.



I was working on winterizing it, and I lost all power to the start switch and gauges. I pulled the Magneto cover off the box and discovered a broken magneto plug wire (on the box side). I was able to jump the starter relay to get it started and winterized, but now I have a winter project of going through that box and fixing/replacing a bunch of things that got wet and corroded.



My first question: How do I get the wires out of those grommets? It appears that step 1 is removing the individual wires from the plugs. What tools are needed to get those wires out, and secondly what size pins are needed so I can replace the bad ones?



I already know I have to fix the wires for the magento (the 2 brown wires for the circled plug), and the starter relay, as that's incredibly corroded and I'd rather just replace it, I think.



Any other stuff I should check while I have the box out and apart? I'd really rather not replace every single electrical component, as I see that getting expensive FAST, but it is a boat and I don't want to get stranded if I can avoid it. Attached Images Capture.PNG (132.9 KB, 12 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location Fairport, NY Age 39 Posts 45 Re: Fun with electronics One other thing I noticed, while trying to get it started, is that I was hearing a click under the console when I was hitting the start button. That eventually stopped and that's when I dug into the electric box. Is there a relay under the front console that could have gone bad in the process? I'm looking at the wiring diagram and don't see anything of that nature, and the only relay is in the electric box itself, for the starter.



I'm assuming that the circled part in the diagram is a junction block of some sort? I've never seen something like that in a diagram. Attached Images Capture.PNG (35.5 KB, 9 views) Last edited by camper4lyfe; Today at 02:58 PM .

